Robert Allen Myers, 68, of Westminster died peacefully early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 in his family home. He was the husband of Sueann Flaherty Myers, to whom he was married 33 years. Born December 11, 1950 and raised in Westminster, Bob was the son of the late James Richard Myers, Sr. and Dorothy Rutledge Myers. Bob was a 1968 graduate of Westminster High School, then graduated from Bridgewater College, VA and Catonsville College of Mortuary Science. Starting at the age of 15, he worked with his uncle, John E. Myers, Jr. at Myers Funeral Home. Receiving his Maryland mortician license in 1976, he was a partner at the then Myers-Pritts Funeral Home on Willis Street in Westminster. Wishing to expand his knowledge of funeral service, he worked for both Wetzel Funeral Home in Hanover, PA and Peters Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA, where he attained his Pennsylvania license. In 1984 he re-established the Myers Funeral Home in Westminster with his wife, Sue, joining him in 1986. He was a past Consistory President, Deacon and Elder of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, a member of the Westminster Kiwanis Club, Maryland State Funeral Directors Association, Tri-County Funeral Directors Association, and has been active in a number of Westminster City activities throughout the years. In addition, he and his wife enjoyed working as Event Staff for the Orioles in Baltimore and Sarasota, FL. Bob enjoyed serving families at the funeral home, operating Westminster Driveway Sealing in the 80's and early 90's and helping his wife with deliveries at Best Pizza. Perhaps his fondest love is enjoying the complexities of nature and buying clearance plants from local garden supply stores, planting them around his home and watching them grow from year to year. He also enjoyed sitting on his front wrap-around porch at his family home, in his rocking chair, eating peanuts and watching the people who make up the community in which he lives. He was proud to assist his son, Jeremy, in his new business and home. Surviving Bob in addition to his devoted wife Sue, is a son, Jeremy T. Myers of Hanover, PA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth R. Myers of Hanover, PA; nieces, Jennifer Postlethwait, Jessica Loewe, Jacqueline Mwiseneza and Juliette Myers; nephew, James R. Myers III; cousins, Beth Myers, Bill Walker, Richard Ackley and Phyllis Dowd; in-laws Doris Ohliger, Mary (Mark) Nobile, Patrick (Lynne) Flaherty, Michael (Jane) Flaherty, Thomas (Brenda) Flaherty, Teresa (Harry) Hiestand, William (Caryn) Flaherty and Roberta (Bryan) Shaver; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many loyal friends. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his brother, James R. Myers, Jr. and a cousin, Kathy Anderson. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Bond and Green St.,Westminster with Pastor Marty Kuchma officiating. Private burial will be in the Westminster Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7th from 2-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to support skin cancer immunotherapy research for organ transplant patients payable to Johns Hopkins University indicating the gift's designation and mailed to: Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297 or online at (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel), Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or St. Paul's UCC, 17 Bond St., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on July 3, 2019