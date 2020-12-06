1/1
Robert "Bob" Arthur Hoffa, 77, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born August 30, 1943 in Westernport, MD, he was the son of the late Arthur P. and Virginia Inskeep Hoffa. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy Halbert Hoffa whom he married in 1987 and passed away on June 19, 2020. Bob graduated from Valley High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Later he went to work for the Army Material Command in Alexandria, VA where he met the love of his life, Nancy. Upon his move to Maryland, he worked his career as an IT Director for the Food and Drug Administration until he retired. During his spare time, Bob enjoyed hunting, spending time at his cabin in WV with the "Boys" and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, friends and animals. Bob is survived by his step daughter Wendy Knarr and her husband Mike; and grandchildren Ryan and Holly all of Westminster; cousins Larry Duckworth and wife Terry of Keyser, WV, Kim Zellers and her family of Ocean City, Md, Andy Inskeep of Las Vegas, NV, and Andy Andrews of Barton, MD; brother in law Al Dunaway and wife Mary Anne of Caladaga, FL; "honorary" sister in law Carol Linden; and the Cooper family of Burlington, WV. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster MD 21158, https://hscarroll.org/donate/ Services and cremation arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com



Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
