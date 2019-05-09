Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bizzarri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Angelo Bizzarri, 55, of Union Bridge, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home. Born on February 11, 1964 in Baltimore, he was the son of Betty June Bizzarri and the late Blaze Peter Bizzarri, Sr. He was predeceased by his daughter Amber Bizzarri, and brother Blaze Peter Bizzarri, Jr. Robert was a business owner who owned a taxi company. He loved music, singing, listening to Howard Stern, dancing, laughing, spending time with his loved ones, smoking his cigarettes and cigars, and caring for others. He is survived by 2 daughters Taylor Bizzarri, and Jessica Fitzgerald, siblings Anthony Bizzarri, Vincent Bizzarri, and Michelle Heim, grandchildren Aydan, Rowan, and Bailey, and his nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster.

