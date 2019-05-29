Robert Lee "Bob" Bollinger, 87, of Taneytown, MD died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Lorien Healthcare in Taneytown. Born December 3, 1931 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Percy and Pauline (Becker) Bollinger. He was the devoted husband of the late Mildred "Millie" (Weant) Bollinger, who died May 27, 2015. They were married for 61 years. Bob retired from Dewey Jordan Construction Company in Frederick in 1996, after a career of over 20 years in the construction industry. Prior to that, he operated the family dairy farm. He was a life-long member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taneytown. Bob enjoyed gardening and providing family members, neighbors and friends with the many vegetables that he grew. He leaves behind his son Gary Bollinger and wife Kelly of Uniontown; daughter, Dinah Eyler of Taneytown; grandchildren, Robert Bollinger and wife Brandi, Jennifer Alloway and husband Michael, and Brian Eyler; step grandson, Tony Parrish; great-grandchildren, Natali and Nicole Bollinger, Joshua Burns, and Kaylee and Landon Cox; sisters, Doris Crouse and husband Kenneth of Taneytown and Evelyn Newlin and husband Harry of Thurmont; brothers, Lester Bollinger and wife Dorothy of Taneytown and Maurice Bollinger and wife Betty of Hanover, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Bollinger; a sister, Pearl Sell; and brothers, Glenn, Donald and Richard Bollinger. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with the Rev. Cristopher Frigm officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to the . Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary