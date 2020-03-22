Robert Dameron Tracey, 91, formerly of Reisterstown, recently of Brightview Westminster Ridge, passed away unexpectantly on March 17, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. He was born on December 17, 1928 in Baltimore County, Maryland. He was the son of the late Joseph D. and Grace E. (nee Gent) Tracey. He was married to the late Patricia Ann (nee Gardner) Tracey for 56 years. Robert was in construction as a drywall plasterer for 45 years. He was a US Army Veteran, serving in Germany in the 43rd Division, 102 Infantry Regiment. He was an avid woodworker and a collector of duck decoys and also was a volunteer in the wood shop at the Westminster Senior Center. He enjoyed traveling with Seniors in Action and spending time with his family, especially with his three granddaughters. He is survived by his loving daughters Patti L. Musial and her husband Edward of Westminster and Linda T. Barkell and her husband Chris of Westminster; grandchildren Kimberly A. Parker and her husband Ryan, Gillian Barkell and Keely Barkell; and brother Bruce A. Tracey. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his brothers Joseph E. Tracey, John C. Tracey, Ross L. Tracey, David G. Tracey and William J. Tracey and sister Doris E. Flanigan. The family will have a private service and interment. Please no flowers, instead consider making a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, www.garysinisefoundation.org ,Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the . For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 22, 2020