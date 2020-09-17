Robert Diehl

Robert W. Diehl, 63, of Littlestown, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth E. (Claypool) Diehl for 45 years. Born June 30, 1957 in Carroll County, Bob was the son of the late Charles Diehl, Sr. and Doris (Strawsberg) Diehl of Manchester, MD. He was a Francis Scott Key High School graduate and had retired from lawn service. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children: Christy Kroft & Mike of Littlestown; Robert L. Diehl & Kirsten White of Hanover and Samantha Stonesifer & Christopher of Littlestown; his 8 grandchildren; his brothers: Charles Diehl of New Windsor, Roger Diehl of Newport News, VA and George Diehl of Hunterstown and his sister, Mary Franks of Manchester, MD. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Diehl. He enjoyed yard work, watching Star Trek and spending time with his family. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help defray funeral costs may be sent to: Little's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 155, Littlestown, PA 17340



