Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hilton Funeral Home 22111 Beallsville Road Barnesville , MD 20838 (301)-349-2135 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Heritage Building at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds 16 Chestnut Street Gaithersburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Douglas Raver, 86 of Dickerson. MD, passed away on Tuesday May 21, at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, MD. Born August 16, 1932 in Upperco, MD, he was the beloved son of the late F. Eugene Raver, Sr. and Hazel Larue Alban Raver. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Hampstead High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of Maryland. He was a member of the Terrapins wrestling team which won the Southern Conference championship in 1952. He had a passion for singing and won a radio talent contest in 1935 at the age of three. Growing up on the family farm, Bob developed an interest in raising cattle and gardening, winning first place at the Maryland State 4-H Fair with his first steer "Roscoe" in 1947. He served his country in the Army Reserves in 1958, just after beginning his career as an Extension Agent for Agricultural Services in Montgomery County in 1957. Bob retired from the Extension Service in 1987. In 1960, he travelled to Edinburgh, Scotland as a chaperone for the 4-H Dairy Judging Team. He was a world traveler and visited Africa more than fifty times with his good friend Paul Canham. Bob was well-known for growing Iris flowers at his home and had over 500 varieties, some of which were hybrids developed by him, all of which he knew by their botanical names. Bob was named "Man of the Year" in 1990 for introducing no-till crop production to Maryland farmers in the 1960s. He was inducted into the Montgomery Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2011, and in 2017, was recognized for more than thirty years of volunteer service to the Montgomery County Fair. In 2018 Bob was honored for fifty years of no-tillage agriculture in Montgomery County. Bob was preceded in death by brothers Donald, Eugene, and Thomas Raver and sister Janice Raver, as well as sisters-in-law Beverly Raver, Shirley Raver and Dottie Raver. Bob is survived by sisters Helen Lee Matthews of Hampstead, MD; Gail Buckler of Dover; DE; Joy (Sterling) Martin of Shrewsbury, PA; and brother Carlos E. Raver of Hampstead, MD; numerous nieces and nephews, dear friend Lou Gloyd, special neighbors Connie and Jerry Stine, and caregivers Calvin Nyakairu and Mary Mbugua. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Heritage Building at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 16 Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg, MD 20877 from 12:00 – 4:00 PM. Please RSVP to Sally at [email protected] by June 21, 2019. If desired, contributions can be made to The in his name. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Hilton Funeral Home in Barnesville, MD. 