Robert "Bob" Green, of Sterling, VA passed away at home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Bob was born on May 29, 1943 in Frederick Maryland and was 75 years old. Bob was an Army Sargent in the 71st Transport Battalion as an Infantry Mechanic. Upon getting out of the service he became a career carpenter working in the Carpenters Union on projects such as the Pentagon, Union Station, the National Gallery of Art, and many other prominent locations in DC. His final career before retirement was working at the National Weather Service where he managed the maintenance around the property. Bob is survived by his wife Patsy Green, a daughter Rebecca (Daniel) Sackin of Carlsbad, CA, a step-daughter Elaine (Vernon Mason) Buzzard of Rixeyville, VA, stepsons Joseph (Barb) Frock of Hanover PA, Dave (Karen) Frock of Hanover PA, Dale (Betsy) Frock of Hilton Head, SC, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gerald (Roma) Green of New Windsor, MD, and preceded in death by his brother Dennis Green. Bob was surrounded by family when the Lord called him home.Bob had a passion for hunting, fishing, and working on anything that needed fixing. He would often be seen outside working on his tractor or cars. If everything was working to his satisfaction, then you could find him sitting on his front porch listening to the radio. Bob was a loving husband, father, and pappap. His family remembers him as hardworking, willing to help anyone, and always willing to tell a joke. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be made to the local Hospice chapter that helped Bob through his final days. They can be found at www.heartlandhospice.com Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 27, 2019

