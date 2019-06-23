Robert Earl Long, 86, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Westminster, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Alliance Community for Retirement Living in DeLand, FL. Born May 6, 1933 in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Joseph Kenneth and Evelyn Viola Harris Long. Earl was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was a devout Christian. Surviving Earl are his sons Stephen Long and Paul Long and wife Laura; siblings Carl Long and wife Linda, Kenneth Wayne Long and wife Fay and Faith Zorbaugh; grandson Ryan Long; former spouse Barbara Knauff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Charles Long. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11 am to noon at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster. A funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery, Finksburg. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 23, 2019