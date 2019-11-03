Robert Edward Ellis, 92, of Westminster, passed away on October 31, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on January 16, 1927 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Lewis and Frances McGinnity Ellis. He was the loving husband of the late Marian Elizabeth Ellis, his wife of 66 years who predeceased him on April 30, 2018. Robert received his master's degree in education from the University of Maryland. He was a school principal and teacher for Baltimore and Prince George's County Schools until his retirement in 1981. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, woodworking, finishing furniture, Christmas gardens, and was an avid Orioles fan. Robert was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church. Surviving are children Robert E. Ellis, Jr. of Parkville, and Susan A. Mease and husband Jon of Westminster; sister Mary Frances Lowman of Ellicott City; brother Joseph Paul Ellis; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by children Nancy E. Ellis and John L. Ellis; and brother Lewis Bernard Ellis. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 11am to 1pm with a time of sharing at 12:30pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the same day, Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be in Moreland Memorial Park, Parkville. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626-A York Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 3, 2019