Robert Elwood Smith
Robert Elwood Smith, 77, of Walkersville, formerly of Westminster, Maryland, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville. Born on January 4, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Elwood A. and Mary E. (Howard) Smith. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Ann (Nash) Smith in 2014. Robert was a graduate of Hereford High School. He retired after many years as head of maintenance at Gemstar Stone Products, currently known as Bluegrass Aggregates in Cockeysville, MD. He was a life member of the Cockeysville Fire Company, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving are sons, Robert A. Smith of Westminster and Charles L. Smith and wife Lura Eckard of Westminster; daughter, Valerie D. Samoya of Walkersville; grandchildren, Joshua C. Smith, Norberto "Bert" E. Samoya, Britney L. Campbell, Joshua L. Campbell, and Alexandra "Lexie" L. Eckard; great-grandchildren, Lily, Sebastian, Ayden, Oliver, Calvin and Cambrie; brother, James Smith and wife Sadie of New Freedom, PA; sister, Linda Schide and husband Robert of Timonium. He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas A. Smith. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Poplar Grove United Methodist Cemetery in Phoenix, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Poplar Grove U.M. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
