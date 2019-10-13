Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer U.M. Church
4901 Woodbine Road
Sykesville, MD
More Obituaries for Robert Biddinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Emory "Bob" Biddinger


1940 - 2019
Robert Emory "Bob" Biddinger Obituary
Robert Emory "Bob" Biddinger, 79, of Eldersburg passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019; surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Frederick on January 28th, 1940, to the late David Emory Harrison Biddinger and Viola "Pearl" Bidddinger. A 1958 graduate of McDonogh School and a 1962 graduate of the University of Virginia, Bob served honorably in the Marine Corps before working for Bell Atlantic (and predecessor telephone companies.) He also worked for the cruise ship terminal in Baltimore after retiring from the phone company. Bob was active in civic organizations such as the Jaycees, where he forged lifelong friendships. Bob also served as a volunteer in the school systems, to include being PTA President, as well as at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where he served on multiple committees and treasurer. He enjoyed time with his family, sports, and traveling. Bob is survived by his Beloved wife of 57 years, Diane (nee Gardner) Biddinger. Devoted Father to Dave Myrvin Biddinger and wife Sandy Biddinger and Julie (nee Biddinger) Jones and husband Bill Jones. Loving Grandfather to Kathleen (nee Biddinger) Cesar and husband Vertus, Rachel Biddinger, Angie Jones, Derek Jones, and Maddie Jones. Doting Great-Grandfather to Emory Cesar, Jewelya Cesar, and Channing Cesar. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM., Funeral Service will be held at Ebenezer U.M. Church, 4901 Woodbine Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Judith A. Emerson officiating. Interment Ebenezer U.M. Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ebenezer United Methodist Church at 4901 Woodbine Road, Sykesville, Maryland 21784, or to Dove House (Carroll Hospice), 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157; or to a are welcomed. Online Condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
