Robert "Bob" Eugene Chrest, 88, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Bob was born on May 2, 1931 in Wakefield near New Windsor to the late George Gunther "Buck" and Mary Dean Selby Chrest. He was the loving husband of M. Ruth Chrest with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Bob was a graduate of St. John High School, class of 1947. While in high school, he worked as a soda jerk for Bonsack Brothers in Westminster. It was during this time that he was offered his first position as a courier in the banking industry at the age of 16. He continued in the banking industry until he enlisted in the United States Air Force on December 2, 1951. During this time, he was stationed in El Paso, TX and served until December 1, 1955. After his discharge from the Air Force he returned to Westminster and resumed his employment at Carroll County Bank and Trust where he worked for 48 years before retiring as Senior Vice President in 1995. Bob served on the Board of Directors for Carroll County General Hospital and served as treasurer of the Westminster Cemetery. After his retirement, he volunteered for over 20 years at Carroll County General Hospital. Bob attended Church of the Open Door in Westminster. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, playing softball and above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter Cheryl Humbert and husband Tom of Westminster; brother Allan Chrest of Westminster; sister Sharon Muller of Westminster; grandson Robert "Aaron" Humbert and wife Hailey; and granddaughter Lauryn Toth and husband Cory. The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at the funeral home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with his nephew Rev. Charles Buettner officiating. Interment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Carroll Hospice Dove House 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or Church Of The Open Door Bus Ministry at 550 Baltimore Boulevard Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 23, 2019