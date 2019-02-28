Robert "Bob" Ewing Aiken, 72, of Manchester, MD, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Manchester, MD. He was born on April 15, 1946, in Leesburg, VA. For 36 years, Bob was the cherished and beloved husband of Kristen Aiken. Bob will always be remembered as a caring and gentle soul, who was devoted to his family and furry friends. He was a generous volunteer for many causes, and a staunch believer in the dignity and worth of all God's creatures: people and animals. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters: Adrianne Caridakis of Texas, and Emily Aiken of Delaware, and a brother: Edwin Aiken of California. Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements are by the family owned and operated ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ewing Aiken.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 28, 2019