On January 8, 2020, Robert F. Schoennagel, Sr. passed away at home at age 75. He was the loved husband of Carol L. Schoennagel, devoted father to Kimberle L. Heffner (Mark), Rob Schoennagel, Jr. and Andrea L. Dincher. Additionally, he is survived by 5 grandchildren, Brett, Caroline and Katelyn Heffner; Carly and Evan Dincher and one brother Frederick X. Schoennagel, Jr. (the late, Marge). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:00am at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, "Bike M.S. Chesapeake Challenge 2020, Team "Design Connection", mail check to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 435, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 10, 2020