It is with great sorrow that the family announces Robert P. (Bo) Flynn, III, of York PA, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019, at the age of 34. Born in Baltimore County MD in 1985 to Robert P. Flynn, Jr. and Debra C. Flynn, Bo was raised in Carroll County, MD. He graduated from North Carroll High School in the class of 2003. He made friends easily and liked to tinker with electronics. He had studied to become an electrician. Bo is survived by his partner Desiree Larue Lamparter, and their son, Jackson Robert Flynn. Surviving in addition to his birth parents are his stepmother Wan (Diane) Flynn, half- brother Michael P. Flynn, and half-sister Sarah K. Flynn. Bo was predeceased by his uncle Michael D. Flynn. Other family members include aunts; Maura Vlachos, Cathleen Stenglein, Mary Clare Hughes, and Gail Christie. He had 10 cousins. There will be a memorial celebration of life to be determined by the family at a later date. Please donate to a charity of your choosing or just be nice and help someone. Arrangements by the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. York, PA

It is with great sorrow that the family announces Robert P. (Bo) Flynn, III, of York PA, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019, at the age of 34. Born in Baltimore County MD in 1985 to Robert P. Flynn, Jr. and Debra C. Flynn, Bo was raised in Carroll County, MD. He graduated from North Carroll High School in the class of 2003. He made friends easily and liked to tinker with electronics. He had studied to become an electrician. Bo is survived by his partner Desiree Larue Lamparter, and their son, Jackson Robert Flynn. Surviving in addition to his birth parents are his stepmother Wan (Diane) Flynn, half- brother Michael P. Flynn, and half-sister Sarah K. Flynn. Bo was predeceased by his uncle Michael D. Flynn. Other family members include aunts; Maura Vlachos, Cathleen Stenglein, Mary Clare Hughes, and Gail Christie. He had 10 cousins. There will be a memorial celebration of life to be determined by the family at a later date. Please donate to a charity of your choosing or just be nice and help someone. Arrangements by the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. York, PA Published in Carroll County Times on July 6, 2019

