Robert W Frebertshauser Sr, 89, of Ft Pierce FL died July 23 at Treasure Coast Hospice Ft Pierce. Born July 5 1930 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Francis and Beulah (Shaffer) Frebertshauser. A longtime Westminster resident, he moved to FL after retirement from a 27 year career at Carroll County Bank. Wife Lucille Frebertshauser died in 2013. Surviving is son Robert Jr and Beverly Frebertshauser Port St Lucie daughter Judith Gerald Ft Pierce and stepsons Stephen and Cheryl Wilhide Ellicott City, Jeffrey and Renee Wilhide Finksburg, James and Mary Perry Westminster, Shane and April Perry Westminster. Also surviving, 3 generations of grandchildren. Interment and Memorial service to be held August 10 11:00 at St John's Lutheran Church, 827 Leister's Church Rd Westminster with the Reverend Kristin Dubsky officiating.
Published in Carroll County Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019