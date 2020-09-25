Dom - I am so sorry for your loss and sadden to hear the news. I just spoke to him yesterday. We had a nice talk and were excited about the new firm change. Rob was a great man that I always looked forward to speaking with. He was always good for a laugh and would always have a new idea that was interesting for us to talk about on each call. You could tell he always had your back and Dom I will always be here for you.

Charles Marks

Friend