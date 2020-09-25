1/1
Robert George Fehle Jr.
1953 - 2020
Robert George Fehle, Jr., 66 of Hampstead, MD, passed suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 24, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Robert George Fehle, Sr. and Eileen Hickman Fehle. He was the stepson of Joan Fehle of New Windsor, MD and husband of Domnique Prencipe. Robert was a senior DAVQ Tech, Unit DAVQ Distribution Automation and Voltage Quality for Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. He was a member of the Rhododendron Society. He was a John Deere enthusiast, enjoyed watching farm videos and liked to go camping. Surviving in addition to his wife, are siblings: Marianne Leatherwood of New Windsor, MD, Betty Bolm and husband Joe of Hampstead, MD, Michael Fehle and wife Stacy of New Windsor, MD and Richard Fehle and wife Jennifer of Waynesboro, PA. He is also survived by brother and sister in-laws: Michele Waters and husband Chuck of Bel Air, MD, David and Leonard Prencipe both of Reisterstown, MD and mother in law: Patricia Prencipe of Reisterstown, MD and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Due to the ongoing pandemic funeral services and interment will be private. If desired, donations may be made to the Hampstead Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 231, Hampstead, MD 21074. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
SEP
29
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 24, 2020
Rich and Jen. I’m sorry for your loss. May you be blessed with the comfort of your family and friends. Missy Marlin
September 24, 2020
Dom, I am shocked, and I don’t know what to say other then my deepest condolences. Rob was one of a kind. He was an amazing person & even better coworker. He always offered/ went out of the way to lend a helping hand, was more than willing to give advice, and often provided me with many laughs. I will always remember his charismatic nature and the laughs we shared. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Jessica Bauer
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Dom - I am so sorry for your loss and sadden to hear the news. I just spoke to him yesterday. We had a nice talk and were excited about the new firm change. Rob was a great man that I always looked forward to speaking with. He was always good for a laugh and would always have a new idea that was interesting for us to talk about on each call. You could tell he always had your back and Dom I will always be here for you.
Charles Marks
Friend
September 24, 2020
Dom, Tammie and I are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Rob. There's so much that wasn't written here. His love of the outdoors, motorcycles, his expertise as tour guide knowing every backroad in several states, visiting small mom and pop businesses in small towns, his happy nature and his laughter. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone he just met along the journeys. I have great memories of our times together. Our hearts ache for you in this difficult time. Craig & Tammie Kurtz
Friend
September 24, 2020
Dom, I'm also very sorry to hear of Rob's passing. I knew Rob many years and respected his knowledge. He was always helpful and quick with a laugh. So sorry for your loss.
Eric Smith
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Dom, so sorry to hear of Rob's passing. He was a great guy that would do anything for anyone that needed his help. I'll always remember his jolly laugh and his big heart. God Bless, Frank & Dianna
Frank DiLeonardi
Friend
