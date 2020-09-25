Robert George Fehle, Jr., 66 of Hampstead, MD, passed suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 24, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Robert George Fehle, Sr. and Eileen Hickman Fehle. He was the stepson of Joan Fehle of New Windsor, MD and husband of Domnique Prencipe. Robert was a senior DAVQ Tech, Unit DAVQ Distribution Automation and Voltage Quality for Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. He was a member of the Rhododendron Society. He was a John Deere enthusiast, enjoyed watching farm videos and liked to go camping. Surviving in addition to his wife, are siblings: Marianne Leatherwood of New Windsor, MD, Betty Bolm and husband Joe of Hampstead, MD, Michael Fehle and wife Stacy of New Windsor, MD and Richard Fehle and wife Jennifer of Waynesboro, PA. He is also survived by brother and sister in-laws: Michele Waters and husband Chuck of Bel Air, MD, David and Leonard Prencipe both of Reisterstown, MD and mother in law: Patricia Prencipe of Reisterstown, MD and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Due to the ongoing pandemic funeral services and interment will be private. If desired, donations may be made to the Hampstead Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 231, Hampstead, MD 21074. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com