Robert (Bobby) Gerald Martin II, 53, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, passed Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Robert, born July 20, 1965, was the son of Robert Gerald and Sharon Jean Martin of Gettysburg. He was the husband of Ginger LaBarre-Martin and the loving father of Haley Nicole and Sydney Anne of Hanover. He is also survived by stepdaughter Lindsay Kristine Burley and granddaughter Nora Josephine of Dover, Del.; a sister Robyn and brother-in-law David Monn of Ortanna. Also, surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins on both the maternal and paternal sides. He held jobs at Maryland Paving, McDermott Concrete, and was a long time employee of C.J. Miller LLC. Bobby was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Littlestown Aerie No. 2226 and the Mid Maryland Ford Club Inc. Bobby was a longtime supporter of the Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Whether it was driving a float in the parade or fixing something for a stranger, he was always available to anyone who needed him. There will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Manchester Fire Department Activity Building, located at 3297 York St., Manchester, Maryland 21102

