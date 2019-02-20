On Saturday, February 16, 2019, ROBERT "BOB" A. GIERON, SR., beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. Gieron (nee Shanley), devoted father of the late Robert A. Gieron, Jr.; Michael Gieron & his wife Paula and their children Michael Jr., & Angel; Mark Gieron & his wife Esther and their children Josh Gieron & Sarah Flynn, Kathleen Forsythe & her husband James and their children James, Kyle, & Mallory, great-grandfather of Lucy and Bailey Flynn, dear brother of Louise Peterson, the late Mildred J. Carey, the late Stanley Gieron and Caroline Jackins. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Casimir's Church, 2800 O'Donnell St., Baltimore, Md, 21224 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10 A.M. Interment in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2019