Robert C. Gonio, age 83 years of Owings Mills, MD died at 10:31 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Symphony Manor Assisted Living, Baltimore. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Wenzel) Gonio and they observed their 61st. wedding anniversary on April 25, 2020. Bob, as he was known to family and friends was born in Chicago, IL on December 7, 1936. He was the youngest of six children born to Grover Charles and Mary (Nolan) Gonio. Raised in Chicago, Bob graduated in 1955 and began his career in the accounting department of Western Electric, with whom he remained until 1973 when he transferred to Baltimore as an employee of AT&T. Remaining in the Baltimore area, Bob later worked for Lucent and retired as billing coordinator for Nokia in 1989, all his job changes were a result of the telecommunications restructuring of the time. Following his retirement, Bob enjoyed golfing, especially an annual golfing trip to West Virginia with a large group of his friends. A longtime member of the Optimist Club, Hunt Valley, MD, he was also involved with AT&T Pioneers, a volunteer organization comprised of retired telecom workers. Bob loved traveling to elementary schools with the Pioneers and painting maps covering the entire outdoor basketball court area. The Pioneers then provided a list of games teachers could play with the maps to instruct the students. Bob was an active and devoted member of the Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Rocks (Street) MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by Two daughters Dawn M. Hemler of Owings Mill, MD, Deborah L. Gonio of Hampstead, MD. Five grandchildren: Elizabeth Hemler, Kevin Hemler and his wife, Erin, Timothy Hemler, Dale Groth, Dean Groth. Two great grandchildren: Mason Hemler, Zoe Hemler A time of visitation will be held on Friday, July 17 from 10 – 11 am at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA with the funeral service beginning at 11 am. His pastor, Reverend Marta D.V. Johnson will officiate. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Street, MD . In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church at 4603 Rocks Rd., Street, MD 21154 or the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org
would be appreciated.