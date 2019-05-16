Robert Joseph "Bob" Graper, 30, of Hanover, PA, formerly of Westminster, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Doey's House in Hagerstown. Born December 20, 1988 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Loretta (Coulter) Graper and Alex C. Graper.He most recently worked for AT&T. He graduated from FSK High School.He is survived by children Ryleigh, Adalyn and Jaxon Graper, brothers Joseph Graper and wife Angel of Wilmington, DE; Andrew Graper of Pittsburgh, PA; Maxwell Graper and wife Ruth of Westbrook, ME; and Thomas Graper of Hanover, PA. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 16, 2019