1/1
Robert Greer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 13, 2020, Robert E. Greer, formerly of Sykesville, passed away peacefully in the Wellspring Village community within Brightview Westminster Ridge. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Cavey) Greer, cherished father of Kevin Greer and his wife Tina and Terri Kramer and her husband Jim, loving grandfather of Robert Greer, Megan Kramer and Zachary Kramer. Mr. Greer is predeceased by his parents John and Ruby and siblings, Charles, James, Johnny, Henry, Mary, Janet, Nellie, Delia, Shirley, and Helen. Mr. Greer is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private funeral service will be held with interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those who desire may direct donations in Robert's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved