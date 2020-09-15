On September 13, 2020, Robert E. Greer, formerly of Sykesville, passed away peacefully in the Wellspring Village community within Brightview Westminster Ridge. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Cavey) Greer, cherished father of Kevin Greer and his wife Tina and Terri Kramer and her husband Jim, loving grandfather of Robert Greer, Megan Kramer and Zachary Kramer. Mr. Greer is predeceased by his parents John and Ruby and siblings, Charles, James, Johnny, Henry, Mary, Janet, Nellie, Delia, Shirley, and Helen. Mr. Greer is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private funeral service will be held with interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those who desire may direct donations in Robert's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.