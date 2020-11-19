Robert Lee Gunnarsson, Sr, Born March 20th, 1946 (74), of Hampstead, MD, passed away on November 16th, 2020. He was the son of the late Grace Hazel and Hugo Manfred Gunnarsson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie (nee Simms) Gunnarsson and brother William (Billy) Robert (nee Buckler) Gunnarsson. Robert is survived by his daughter Dawn Marie Hunt, her husband Dale; son, Robert Lee Gunnarsson, Jr, his wife Terry; grandson Robert James Gunnarsson; siblings Sandra Thielz; Norman Gunnarsson and wife Fran; Stephen Gunnarsson and wife Fran; and extended families. Bob was a 1964 graduate of Dulaney Senior High, United States Army Military Policeman, Retired Baltimore County Police Department, Retired State of Maryland & Carroll County Government, Member of FOP Precinct 3 (Franklin)-Lodge 4 & the American Legion Post 200 (Hampstead) and a Published Author of two deeply researched history books. He continued to work on Cold Cases for the Police Department throughout his entire retirement. Bob achieved many degrees and recognition awards, including Bachelor of Science, Master of Public Administration, multiple Weapons Assault Course Sharpshooters, and a Certificate of Recognition from the United States Secretary of Defense. He was an avid reader; enjoyed history - particularly trains, military and the old west; the outdoors, fishing and wildlife. Family and friends may call at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD on Tuesday November 24th from 3 to 5pm and from 7 to 9pm. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 25th at 11am at the Funeral Home with Rev. Amy Lewis-Rill officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley United Methodist Cemetery, Carrollton Road, Hampstead.



