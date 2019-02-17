Robert Harrison Reid III, age 75 of Randallstown, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson. Born April 13, 1943 in Front Royal, VA, he was the first son of the late Robert Harrison Reid Jr. and the late Ellen Sweeney Kenney Reid. He was the devoted husband of Donna M. Reid of Randallstown. A man of faith, Bob was a devout Catholic and Eucharistic minister at Holy Family Catholic Church. He cherished his family, espousing in them his exemplary work ethic, strong moral values, and concrete expertise. Bob owned and operated Reid Concrete with his siblings, a successful business laying the foundations of businesses and homes throughout the area. Integrity and honesty defined Bob who never shied away from telling it like he saw it. He didn't mince words or beat around the bush. He and his love were authentic, as he modeled for his family and his community a life of grit, tenacity, and honor. Bob loved babies and would say, "Babies are God's way of giving the world a second chance." He raced to the hospital for each grandchild born, and as they grew, he spent time with them baking cookies, watching old movies, taking them on tractor and truck rides and to Sunday mass. He taught them to pour concrete, shake hands firmly, butt heads, and made sure they knew their history. Bob was married to his "better half" as he would say, Donna Reid for 49 years who he referred to as the love of his life and the best woman on Earth. In his telling of their first date, he said she "had legs for days...and he was done." During his final conversations, he told his family that he'd "never missed looking at her." Through better and worse, Bob and Donna exemplified true commitment, their love a cornerstone and lasting heritage for their extensive family. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law Ed and Heather Reid, John and Leslie Reid, and Jamie and Carolyn Reid, daughters and sons-in-law Lisa and Chris Miller, Elizabeth and Chuck Schaefer, and Blythe Reid, brothers and sisters-in-law Jerry and Kathy Reid, and Jimmy and Ellen Reid, sisters and brother-in-law Mary Anne Troutman, and Elizabeth and Andrew Szewczuk, and 15 grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9531 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10am until the start of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Baltimore County at http://special-olympics-maryland.secured.atpay.com/campaign/special-olympics-maryland-2 Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary