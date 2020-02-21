Robert S. Haines, Jr., 28, of Hampstead, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born February 13, 1992 in Baltimore County, he was the son of Melissa Davis and husband Chris of Hampstead and the late Robert S. Haines, Sr. He was a graduate of Century High School and worked as a carpenter. He was a hard worker who loved his work family. He enjoyed hunting and was very creative. Besides his mother, he is survived by sisters Shelly Clatterbuck and husband Kirk; Ashley Stedding and companion Chris Dorsey; Kyle Davis and companion Hailey Thornton; paternal grandmother Peggy Henry, paternal grandmother Barbara Haines, nieces and nephews Austin, Hunter, Blake and Penelope; Uncle Joseph Lewellyn and Aunt Shawn Lewellyn. He was predeceased by paternal grandfather Joey Lewellyn. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 21, 2020