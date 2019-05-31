Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Harrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Harrison of Sykesville, MD entered into God's eternal care on May 27, 2019. Originally from Ohio, he was born August 18, 1938. Bob was a veteran of the United States National Guard, worked 42 years at McLean Contracting of Baltimore and was an avid Square Dance caller for 40 years. He had an immense love of all sports, but was particularly fond of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens, and The Ohio State University football program. Bob's other passion was his family for whom he was known as Pop Pop. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife June (Nardo), bother Richard Harrison (OH), step children Richard Beaverson & wife Anita (FL), Deborah Dickmyer & husband Kevin (PA), as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 @ 2pm at the Fairhaven Assisted Living facility, Fairhaven Chapel 7200 Obrecht Road in Sykesville, MD.

