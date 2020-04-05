Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert I. McCormick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Irving McCormick, born September 30,1942, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Finksburg, MD on April 2, 2020. Born and raised in the Baltimore area, Robert graduated from Milford Mill High School in 1960. He graduated from the University of Maryland College Park College of Business and Public Administration in 1965. He joined the family business, now known as McCormick Insulation Supply, while still enrolled in college. Over his 57 years in the business he carried out varying roles from working in the warehouse to sales and finally as President. During his time he saw the company grow from one location originally on Woodland Ave, to the building of the current corporate headquarters in Owings Mills, with the addition of 12 branches in 5 states. He enjoyed working not only with his father, but with all four of his children and his best friend from childhood, Jack Schunk. He was a member of the National Insulation Association, where he was the chairman of the Insurance Committee and of the Eastern States Insulation Contractors Association where he served as President for a period of time. Robert was affectionately known as Rob or Robbie by family and old friends and Bob or Bobbie by friends and colleagues. Robert served in the MD National Guard from 1967 to 1980 where he was a 1st Sergeant of the B Battery 110th Field Artillery. He always recounted his time serving from training trips to the Baltimore riots in 1968. Robert was the head of the Optimist Club for Gamber Smallwood. He was the adored coach and sponsor of the MISFITS soccer team. Robert loved to tell stories about his antics growing up and his family history, always making everyone listening laugh. He loved spending his summers in Ocean City, MD reading on the back deck overlooking the water. Robert enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends whether it be to an island or a river boat cruise. More than anything he loved spending time with his family, enjoying a good meal, spoiling his grandkids and hanging out with his grand-dogs. Robert was married to the love of his life, Jane (Elizabeth Gottschalk), for 51 years. Devoted father of Brett (Shari) McCormick of Bishopville, MD, Megan (Greg) Thompson of Guyton, GA, Brenna McCormick of Westminster, MD and the late Aimee Turrall & son-in-law Brian Turrall of Finksburg, MD. Adored grandfather of Teddy, Jackson and Tanner Turrall, Molly, Katharine, Bridget and Andrew McCormick and Connor, Luke, Mikaela and Elise Thompson. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Williams. In addition to his daughter Aimee, Robert was preceded in death by his parents Norvin and Betty McCormick. He was loved by many and he cared deeply for all those who were a part of his life. In lieu of flowers, Robert requested donations be made to Loyola Blakefield, on memo line or attached note In Loving Memory of Robert McCormick for the Tim Pierce Scholarship, PO Box 6819, Towson, MD 21285-6819 or

