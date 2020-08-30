1/1
Robert John "Bob" Knisley
1942 - 2020
Robert John "Bob" Knisley, Sr., 77, Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on December 25, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Robert and Martha Knisley. He was the husband of Lula Mae (Clifton) Knisley. Bob worked as a diesel mechanic for Hahn Transportation, until his retirement. He enjoyed being outdoors and liked to mow the lawn and tinker with tools. Surviving in addition to his wife is son Robert John Knisley, II and his companion Christie Cooke; grandchildren Autumn and Nathan Knisley; and several nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Bill Knisley, Marie Martin, and Ladonna Martin. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 11 to Noon at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with services beginning at Noon. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
SEP
1
Service
12:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
August 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Rick Jones
August 29, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Jones
