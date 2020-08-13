1/1
Robert Joseph Richmond
1940 - 2020
Robert Joseph Richmond, 79 of Marriottsville, MD passed away on August 11, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Virginia Lou Richmond (nee Harmon). Robert was born August 29, 1940, in Milton, KY the son of the late Earl Richmond and the late Louise Richmond (nee Rowlett). He worked for the Department of Defense for 41 years, he was also a member of Wesley Freedom UMC, and served in the United States Navy for 4 years. Robert enjoyed Genealogy Volks Walks, Auctions and watching sports especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He had a wonderful sense of humor Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Jeffery Richmond and wife Nancy and Robert N. Richmond and wife Amita. Devoted grandfather of Brandi, Tyler, Jake & Jared; and great-grandfather of Shane, James, and Olivia. He is survived by his siblings Randall of Louisville, KY, William of Grafton, VA and Mary Ann Taylor of Milton, KY. He was preceded in death by Donald and Charlie Richmond. Services will be Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Attn: Development Department 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.



Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
