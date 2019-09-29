Robert King Parker, Attorney at Law, 75, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House surrounded in love by his three children, following a long battle with COPD. Born on October 28, 1943 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Ralph Woodford and Myra Riddle Parker, and spent his childhood growing up in Glenmont, Maryland. Robert (Bob) graduated from Wheaton High School, class of 1961. He furthered his education at the University of Maryland College Park, graduating in 1965 and majoring in economics. He attained his JD at the University of Maryland School of Law in 1969. Bob worked at Giant Food during the day while attending law classes at night and earned a judicial clerkship after graduating law school. He passed the bar exam on his first attempt and notably achieved the highest score on one of the sections. He then moved to Westminster to begin practicing law as an attorney with Dulaney, Davis and Smith, eventually becoming a partner with the firm. Bob was a member of the Maryland Bar Association and ultimately opened his own law practice in 1991. While practicing law in Carroll County for over 35 years, he was always appreciated for his hard work in defense of his clients. Often times, he was affectionately dubbed "walk 'em out Bob". True to his alma mater, Bob was a huge Maryland Terrapins football and basketball fan. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and family and followed the stock market avidly. He had a fondness for antiques and even operated a small antique book business for a number of years. Bob always enjoyed talking with people from all walks of life and did so with an immense sense of humor and genuine curiosity. He was always considered a "character", and his affable demeanor will be greatly missed. Surviving Bob are his children Keith Parker and wife Macqueen, Douglas Parker and former wife Robin, and Denise Parker-Timms and husband Daniel; grandchildren Halle Parker, Jonathan Parker, Sarah Parker, Reed Parker-Timms, Madison Parker, and Alden Parker-Timms; and brother James Parker and life partner Jennifer Dunkin. The family will welcome visitors on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from noon until the start of his service at 2 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 29, 2019