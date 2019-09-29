Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert King Parker. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert King Parker, Attorney at Law, 75, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House surrounded in love by his three children, following a long battle with COPD. Born on October 28, 1943 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Ralph Woodford and Myra Riddle Parker, and spent his childhood growing up in Glenmont, Maryland. Robert (Bob) graduated from Wheaton High School, class of 1961. He furthered his education at the University of Maryland College Park, graduating in 1965 and majoring in economics. He attained his JD at the University of Maryland School of Law in 1969. Bob worked at Giant Food during the day while attending law classes at night and earned a judicial clerkship after graduating law school. He passed the bar exam on his first attempt and notably achieved the highest score on one of the sections. He then moved to Westminster to begin practicing law as an attorney with Dulaney, Davis and

Robert King Parker, Attorney at Law, 75, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House surrounded in love by his three children, following a long battle with COPD. Born on October 28, 1943 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Ralph Woodford and Myra Riddle Parker, and spent his childhood growing up in Glenmont, Maryland. Robert (Bob) graduated from Wheaton High School, class of 1961. He furthered his education at the University of Maryland College Park, graduating in 1965 and majoring in economics. He attained his JD at the University of Maryland School of Law in 1969. Bob worked at Giant Food during the day while attending law classes at night and earned a judicial clerkship after graduating law school. He passed the bar exam on his first attempt and notably achieved the highest score on one of the sections. He then moved to Westminster to begin practicing law as an attorney with Dulaney, Davis and Smith , eventually becoming a partner with the firm. Bob was a member of the Maryland Bar Association and ultimately opened his own law practice in 1991. While practicing law in Carroll County for over 35 years, he was always appreciated for his hard work in defense of his clients. Often times, he was affectionately dubbed "walk 'em out Bob". True to his alma mater, Bob was a huge Maryland Terrapins football and basketball fan. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and family and followed the stock market avidly. He had a fondness for antiques and even operated a small antique book business for a number of years. Bob always enjoyed talking with people from all walks of life and did so with an immense sense of humor and genuine curiosity. He was always considered a "character", and his affable demeanor will be greatly missed. Surviving Bob are his children Keith Parker and wife Macqueen, Douglas Parker and former wife Robin, and Denise Parker-Timms and husband Daniel; grandchildren Halle Parker, Jonathan Parker, Sarah Parker, Reed Parker-Timms, Madison Parker, and Alden Parker-Timms; and brother James Parker and life partner Jennifer Dunkin. The family will welcome visitors on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from noon until the start of his service at 2 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the . Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Pritts Funeral Home Westminster , MD 410-848-7533 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.