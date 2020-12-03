Robert Bryan Langrall, 89, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hanover Hall, following complications from COVID-19 and Parkinsons. Born September 7, 1931 in Baltimore, Bob was the son of the late Rev. Dr. O.B. Langrall and Isabel Hill Moore Langrall. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Charmaine M. Hood. Growing up in the Methodist Church, Bobs' family lived in Mt. Airy, Hagerstown, Baltimore and Washington, DC. He graduated from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel), in 1953, then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob was an entrepreneur working in various fields of editing, writing, public relations, advertising, publishing, home building, and insurance marketing and sales. He enjoyed woodworking and canoeing on the Monocacy River. His marriage to the late Audrey Phillips Langrall (WMC '53) ended in divorce. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Rev. Edwin Hil Langrall. Also surviving are sons David B. Langrall of Asheville, NC, James E. Langrall of Westminster, and Scott and Lee Miller of Hanover, PA



