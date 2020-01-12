Robert Moncure Latane', 91, of Finksburg, formerly of Baltimore, died December 25, 2019. Born August 13, 1928 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Lewis and Anna (Totten) Latane'. He was the husband of Mary Lu (Deckman) Latane', his wife of 67 years. Robert was a high school graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He received a Bachelor's Degree in agriculture from the University of Maryland. He earned his first Master's Degree in education at Johns Hopkins University. He took classes through Ohio Wesleyan University, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Montana earning his second Master's Degree in the teaching of science. He spent his career teaching science for Baltimore City Public Schools, retiring as the head of the science department at Edmondson High School. Robert enjoyed summers traveling, camping, and hiking with his family . Much of his retirement was spent with Mary Lu at the cabin in the mountains of West Virginia built by him and his oldest son, Thomas. He especially looked forward to family get-togethers and monthly gatherings with his friends ("The Club"). He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Chapel serving as the treasurer for many years. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son Thomas (wife Catherine "Kitty") of Pepin, WI, son Lewis (wife Diana) of Westminster, MD, and son Douglas (wife Joan) of Warrenton, VA, granddaughter Frances Latane'-Lukehart (husband Josh), granddaughter Lauren Latane'-Valis (husband Randy), grandson Paul Latan? (wife Melanie), granddaughter Nicole Latan?, grandson Bobby Latane', and four great grandchildren: Nickolas Valis, Cataleena, Cassidee, and Cooper Latane'. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Epworth United Methodist Chapel (3317 St. Luke's Lane) in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's memory to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK, 73101 or a . Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 12, 2020