Robert "Bob" Lee Wilhelm, Sr., 89, of Upperco, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead, MD. Born on May 24, 1931, in Timonium, MD, he was the son of the late Harry and Leona Taylor Wilhelm. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jean Bleakley Wilhelm. Bob enjoyed working on cars, and he was an active member of Free State Region VCCA, Chesapeake Region AACA, and the BOOM Club. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Surviving him are children: Barbara Clinton, Robert Lee Wilhelm, Jr. and wife Pam Nicholson, and Gary Wilhelm, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Judy Wilhelm and Harry Wilhelm. Funeral services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com