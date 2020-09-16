1/
Robert Lee Wilhelm Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Lee Wilhelm, Sr., 89, of Upperco, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead, MD. Born on May 24, 1931, in Timonium, MD, he was the son of the late Harry and Leona Taylor Wilhelm. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jean Bleakley Wilhelm. Bob enjoyed working on cars, and he was an active member of Free State Region VCCA, Chesapeake Region AACA, and the BOOM Club. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Surviving him are children: Barbara Clinton, Robert Lee Wilhelm, Jr. and wife Pam Nicholson, and Gary Wilhelm, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Judy Wilhelm and Harry Wilhelm. Funeral services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved