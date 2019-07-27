Robert Walter 'Bob' Letmate, 72, of Sykesville, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. Born January 4, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Elwood and Catherine Lamp Letmate. Bob spent nearly 50 years in law enforcement. He started out with the Baltimore City Fire Department, but switched to the Baltimore City Police Department. He was with the city for 23 years. He was one of the original 12 that started the first SWAT Team in the city. After retirement from Baltimore, he went to work for the police department in Sykesville for 2 years, and then started a third career with the Carroll County Sheriffs Department that lasted for 24 years. He was of the Roman Catholic faith. He is survived by daughter Kristina Lynne Cappelletti and her husband John, son Michael Patrick Letmate and his wife Cheyenne and grandchildren Jordyne, Logan, Nathan, Vincent, Giovanni, Brayden and Lyric. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, 7:00 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions in Roberts name to Fraternal Order of Police, 1506 Leslie Road, Baltimore, MD 21222. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 27, 2019