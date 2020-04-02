Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. "Bobby" Centofanti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Michael "Bobby" Centofanti age 51, of Finksburg, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore after a two-month battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born May 14, 1968, in Baltimore, Maryland he was the beloved son of Bruno Robert Centofanti and Margaret Malanowski Centofanti. He was the loving and devoted husband of Jill R. Yanke Centofanti. Bobby was a network systems analyst. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1986 and a 1991 graduate of Villa Julie College. Bobby was happiest when he was coaching and cheering on his children's soccer teams, relaxing and shelling at the beach, hiking and spending time outdoors, biking, taking pictures and enjoying downtime listening to his favorite music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are son Riley A. Morsberger (15); daughter Isabella F. Centofanti (11); sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Bill O'Neill; brother Steven Centofanti; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Joyce Yanke; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Robyn and Brad Gilden; sister-in-law Lori Yanke. He was a beloved uncle to 11 nieces and nephews. Because of current restrictions, a private interment will be held at Sandy Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery, Finksburg. A memorial service and celebration of Bobby's life will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. In lieu of flowers, which are restricted due to the pandemic, please honor Bobby by making a donation to Riley and Isabella's college funds. Checks made payable to Sandy Mount United Methodist Church and designated for the Bobby Centofanti Memorial Fund can be mailed to 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048.

