Robert Michael McGregor, 85, of Finksburg, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. Robert was born on March 26, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky and was the son of the late Lester Taylor and Katherine McGregor, he was raised by his aunt, Nora McGregor. He was the cherished husband of Joann E. McGregor, whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage. Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from Frostburg State University with a bachelor's degree in psychology. He worked at Celanese Corporation, Hercules Powder Company, and retired from Social Security Administration as a financial management analyst. Robert was a member of NARFE and St. John Catholic Church. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus Council 3960 and a volunteer at Carroll Hospital. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law Michael R. McGregor and Margaret of Westminster, Mark C. McGregor and Sandra of Eldersburg, Patrick J. McGregor and Michelle of Hanover, PA; siblings Lee Taylor of Jeffersonville, IN, Rose Mary Brewer of Utica, KY, Timothy Taylor of Louisville, KY; 9 grandchildren; niece Mary Beth Rigsby of South Carolina; and numerous other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. The Knights of Columbus will be praying a rosary at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment with military honors will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Robert Packard Center for ALS Research c/o Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine Attn: Derek Pinchbeck 550 N. Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205 and/or St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 29, 2019