Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marzullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Marzullo


1932 - 2019
Robert Marzullo Obituary
Robert Leroy Marzullo, 87 of Westminster, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. Born February 9, 1932 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Gamber) Marzullo. He was the devoted husband of Mary (Null) Marzullo, to whom he was married for 65 years. Bob was a sales representative for the Lance Food Company for many years. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church near Gamber and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, pitching horseshoes, going to antique auctions and sales, and spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Mary, are son, Michael J. Marzullo and wife Cindy of Berkeley Springs, WV; daughter, Sharon V. Printzenhoff and husband Robert of Stafford, VA; sister, Connie Carbone and husband Dominic; brother, Joseph Marzullo and wife Virginia; grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob Printzenhoff; 2 nieces and a nephew. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD with the Rev. Beth Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3-5 and 7-9 on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, Naomi & Ruth Circle, 3939 Gamber Rd., Finksburg, MD 21048. Online condolences may be made to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 3, 2019
