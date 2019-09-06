Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Myers. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Mount Union Lutheran Church 5000 Middleburg Rd. Taneytown , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Edward "Bob" Myers, age 86, of Union Bridge, died peacefully at his home, with his beloved wife and daughter by his side, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Lou Nusbaum Myers. Born January 9, 1933 in Frizzellburg, he was the son of the late C. Edward and Mabel Rentzel Myers. Bob was a 1951 graduate of New Windsor High School and was drafted into the Army in 1953. After he returned home he worked on the family farm and as a butcher in the family's grocery store. During his time in Maryland, Bob also worked for the Leaseway Transport Company as a District Manager. He retired in 1995 at the age of 62 and moved to Cody, Wyoming in 1998. Bob and Betty moved back to Maryland in 2018. Bob was a member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post of Woodsboro and Mount Union Lutheran Church. His passions included history, wildlife, hunting and his family. He frequently treated his family and friends to hysterical stories of his adventures, usually while serving burnt hot dogs and beans. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter, Lisa and son-in-law Bill Monthley, grandchildren, Sara and husband Taylor Ward, Dana and husband John Mangus, Eric Myers and fiancée Casey Springer; two great grandchildren, Logan Mangus and Grace Myers; brothers, Elwood Myers and wife Mary Alice and Fred Myers and wife Marty; and sister, Rebecca Long and husband Lester. He was predeceased by son, Bart R. Myers in 2017 and a brother, Dick Myers in 1952. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at Mount Union Lutheran Church, 5000 Middleburg Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787, followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Mount Union Lutheran Church at the above address. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





