Robert N. Reider, aged 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sunday, November 15th, 2020 in his Eldersburg condo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Jean Reider; his two sons and their families -- Matthew and wife Lily and son Stephen; Nicholas and wife Lisa with son William and daughter Megan. Robert was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and served in the US Army with an Honorable discharge in 1962. After his career in the Army, Robert continued to serve his country at the National Security Agency, spending time overseas in Frankfurt, Germany, where he met Martha. After Germany, he returned to Carroll County, where he raised his family and commuted to Ft. Meade's campus. Robert retired from the NSA after 35 years. In addition to being a sports coach and band booster for his sons, Robert supported the community as a leader of the Westminster Moose Lodge #1381, participating on the Ritual Staff, as the Christmas Santa, entertainment booking, and in all aspects of Lodge leadership. In 2019, Robert was recognized as a Moose Pilgrim of the Order, the highest honor that can bestowed upon a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, a decree created on August 1, 1918 and conferred only at the House of God at Mooseheart. Robert and his wife Martha were proud members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Eldersburg, MD for many decades. After retirement, Robert continued to work with the Moose Lodge, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren. Stephen's ice hockey games brought him much joy, as did Will and Meg's soccer games, karate practices and gymnastics. His community and family will miss his insight and humor. The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 1212 West Old Liberty Rd in Winfield, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with a Moose Lodge Pilgrim Memorial service at 7:00 PM. Catholic Prayers will be said on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions can be made in Robert's honor to Mooseheart, at Mooseheart charities, available at https://www.moosecharities.org/
. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784. Online Condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.