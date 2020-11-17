1/1
Robert N. Reider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert N. Reider, aged 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sunday, November 15th, 2020 in his Eldersburg condo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Jean Reider; his two sons and their families -- Matthew and wife Lily and son Stephen; Nicholas and wife Lisa with son William and daughter Megan. Robert was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and served in the US Army with an Honorable discharge in 1962. After his career in the Army, Robert continued to serve his country at the National Security Agency, spending time overseas in Frankfurt, Germany, where he met Martha. After Germany, he returned to Carroll County, where he raised his family and commuted to Ft. Meade's campus. Robert retired from the NSA after 35 years. In addition to being a sports coach and band booster for his sons, Robert supported the community as a leader of the Westminster Moose Lodge #1381, participating on the Ritual Staff, as the Christmas Santa, entertainment booking, and in all aspects of Lodge leadership. In 2019, Robert was recognized as a Moose Pilgrim of the Order, the highest honor that can bestowed upon a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, a decree created on August 1, 1918 and conferred only at the House of God at Mooseheart. Robert and his wife Martha were proud members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Eldersburg, MD for many decades. After retirement, Robert continued to work with the Moose Lodge, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren. Stephen's ice hockey games brought him much joy, as did Will and Meg's soccer games, karate practices and gymnastics. His community and family will miss his insight and humor. The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 1212 West Old Liberty Rd in Winfield, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with a Moose Lodge Pilgrim Memorial service at 7:00 PM. Catholic Prayers will be said on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions can be made in Robert's honor to Mooseheart, at Mooseheart charities, available at https://www.moosecharities.org/. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784. Online Condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved