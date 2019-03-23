Robert Gary "Bob" Nevius, 57, of Westminster, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Sinai Hospital. Born July 4, 1961 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Richard Nevius and Martha A. Nevius.Before retiring he worked for General Dynamics. He enjoyed his dog Ranger.Besides his parents, he is survived by a brother Vincent B. Nevius and wife Jean of Westminster.Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019