Robert P. "Bob" Panek, 90, of Littlestown, died Sunday, May 31, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. He was the widower of Susan Margaret (Ross) Panek who died July 2000. Born Aug 23, 1929 in Bakerton, PA, Bob was the son of the late Valentine & Frances Panek. He was a 1947 Bakerton High School graduate where he was Valedictorian. He then moved to Washington, DC and began working for the FBI. Moving back to PA, Bob graduated from Southeastern University. Later in life he received his Doctorate in Psychology. Bob retired from NCR as a salesman in the Washington,DC and Baltimore areas. He then bought his own business,Commercial Door Service. Surviving are his children, Cynthia Panek of Coco, FL; Juliana Panek of Virginia; John "Jack" Panek of Coco, FL; Melanie Boone of Keymar, MD; Kimberly Ann Thomas of Hanover and Brett Panek of Littlestown; his 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; his brother, Alfred Panek of Choctaw, OK and his sister, Mary Frances Panek of Bakerton. Bob was predeceased by his several brothers and sisters. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. He loved riding horses, golfing, gardening and outdoor winter sports. Bob was an avid Redskins fan, enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Graveside Service is Thursday, June 4, at 12 noon in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 2, 2020.