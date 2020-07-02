Robert Paul Ripley of Bonifay, Florida, formerly of Sykesville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence. He was 91 years old. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the chapel of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford, Alabama with Rev. James Bush officiating and under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, Maryland under the direction of Burrier-Queen Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ella Leatherwood Ripley; wife, Yvonne Frizzell Ripley; and brother, Francis Ripley. Survivors include his daughter, Lou Ann Crowder of Bonifay, Florida; granddaughter, Stacy (Mike) Hawthorne of Black, Alabama; and grandson, Rock Crowder of Bonifay, Florida; great-granddaughter, Tanya (John) Hedlund of Bonifay, Florida; great-great-grandchildren, Hemi Gammons, Levi Hedlund, and Kaitlyn Hedlund.



