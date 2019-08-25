Robert Preston Smith passed away on July 23, 2019 at his home in Ellicott City, MD, at the age of 84. He grew up in Philadelphia, the son of Norman and Marie Ricker Smith. Following graduation from the Pennsylvania State University in 1958, Bob served in the U.S. Army in Korea and in 1962 began a 33-year career as a systems analyst at the National Security Agency, where on his first day, he met his future wife, Cynthia Reber Smith. His career afforded him many opportunities for travel, including a three-year tour in Frankfurt, Germany. Bob was an avid reader with unbounded curiosity and his interests were many and diverse. He loved the out of doors, birding, hiking, flowers and trees, and found the family cabin in Maine the ideal spot to observe and enjoy Mother Nature. He had a mechanical bent and a love of old tools which he collected and used. Awarded the title "Mr. Fixit" by his family, he was able to repair almost anything, including many of his large collection of antique clocks. His greatest love, however, was for his family, especially his six granddaughters, and he never missed an opportunity to be with them. Sports events, birthdays and graduations, concerts and plays, hotdog roasts, even traveling in Spain - Grandpa was there! Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard N. Smith. Surviving family members include his wife Cynthia, daughters Sarah Smith Hoppers (husband Michael, daughters Leanne [husband Miguel García López], Renée, and Lauryn) and Rebecca Smith Maerten (husband Gregory, daughters Rachel, Caroline, and Grace), and his sister Carol Smith Gatto of Southampton, PA. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later time. A contribution in his name may be made to a . Suggestions are: The Nature Conservancy, a cancer research organization, or . Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 25, 2019