Robert Resuta

Robert John Resuta, age 85, of Union Bridge, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Hazleton, PA, he was the son of the late George and Helen Kurilla Resuta. He was the husband of Jean Resuta who died in 1992. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a mechanic for two years. After leaving the Army he became an elevator mechanic for Dover Elevators, retiring after many years of employment. He is survived by his grandsons, Cameron and Noah Resuta of Camp Hill, PA. He was predeceased by his son, Cabot Lane Resuta in 2005. There will be no service. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.