1/
Robert Resuta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert John Resuta, age 85, of Union Bridge, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Hazleton, PA, he was the son of the late George and Helen Kurilla Resuta. He was the husband of Jean Resuta who died in 1992. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a mechanic for two years. After leaving the Army he became an elevator mechanic for Dover Elevators, retiring after many years of employment. He is survived by his grandsons, Cameron and Noah Resuta of Camp Hill, PA. He was predeceased by his son, Cabot Lane Resuta in 2005. There will be no service. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved