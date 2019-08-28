Robert Winters "Bob" Rhodes, III, 84, of Westminster, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born January 27, 1935 in Chattanooga, TN, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Jordan) Rhodes and Robert Winters Rhodes, Jr. He was the devoted husband of Mary Lewis Rhodes of 34 years. Before retiring he worked as an Aeronautical Engineer for Goddard Space Flight Center. He was an avid HAM Radio Operator and loved life and people. Besides his wife he is survived by children Sherry Rhodes and husband Dan Masur, Janet Rhodes, Bruce Rhodes and wife Linda, Brandy Rhodes and husband John Goetz, step-sons Robert Krueger and wife Mary Ann and Kenneth Krueger and wife Jane, step-daughter Donna Watkins and husband Brad, and sister-in-law Joann Rhodes. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Winston Rhodes. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the at . Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

