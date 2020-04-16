Robert Rhodes Clarke, age 89 of Sykesville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. Born February 27, 1931 in Gamber, he was the son of the late Marvin Clarke and the late Gladys Knox Houck. He was the husband of Lynn D. Clarke of Sykesville, his wife of 34 years. Bob was a born and bred Carroll County farmer, planting crops, raising chickens, milking dairy cows. He had a great love for his church, Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church and the Freedom District Lions Club. Surviving in addition to his wife, are sons, Brian Adams and companion, Charmaine Wright, James Adams and his wife Merance, daughter and son-in-law Melinda and Ken Smith, nephew Wayne Clarke and his wife Sondie, grandchildren Amanda, Matthew, and Ashley, and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Marvin "Chubby" Clarke. Graveside services will be private. Due notice will be given for a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wesley Freedom UMC.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 16, 2020