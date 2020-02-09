On February 5, 2020 Robert "Bob"Henry Robinson, Sr., 93, U.S. Navy Veteran, of Hampstead, beloved husband of the late Evelyn "Sue" L. Robinson; devoted father of Robin Fishel, Robert Robinson, Jr., Debra Saltmarsh and her husband Scott, Charles Robinson and his wife Beth, and the late Susan Vanskiver; cherished grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of fifteen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bob was the Secretary/Treasurer of the Teamsters Local 355 and a member of Hampstead Lions Club. Family and friends will honor Bob's life at Eline Funeral Home Hampstead, 934 South Main Street on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, February 14, 2020. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in memory of Susan Vanskiver, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020