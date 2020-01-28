|
|
Robert James "Pap" Rock, 84, of Littlestown, PA died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. Born December 19, 1935 in Glyndon, MD, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Helen (Sites) Rock. He was the devoted husband of the late Doris Ellen (Bollinger) Rock. She passed in 2003. Bob was a plumber by trade. He was employed by Stanley King Plumbing in Taneytown for almost 40 years. He also worked at McGregor Printing in Westminster, Fort Detrick in Frederick and ACE Hardware in Littlestown. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Bob was a member of Hesson-Snider American Legion Post 120 in Taneytown and the Littlestown Eagles Aerie. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, hunting, crabbing, collecting model trucks, gardening, being outdoors, working on sprint cars and watching NASCAR racing. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and his dog, Bo. Surviving are his daughter, Patty Smith and husband Brian of Littlestown; brothers, Ben Rock and wife Gladys of Taneytown, and George Lee Rock and wife Diane of Alexandria, VA; granddaughters, Lea Kitzmiller and husband Mike of Littlestown, and Kara Glass of Hanover, PA; great-grandchildren, Myles and Nova; and many nieces and nephews. He is also remembered by his partner of 17 years, Diane Kicas, her children, Debbie (Dave), Kevin and Doug, and her grandchildren, Andy, Tony, Ali and Ben. He was predeceased by infant daughters, Ellen Darlene and Margaret Ann and a sister, Isabelle Rentsel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD 21787 with the Rev. Richard Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant U.M. Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Messiah U.M. Church at the above address, Hesson-Snider American Legion Post 120, 9 Broad St., Taneytown, MD 21787 or to the New Midway Fire Company, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 28, 2020