Robert Roy LaFollette, age 93 of Sykesville, MD passed away June 12, 2019 at Carroll Hospital of Westminster, MD. Born December 14, 1925 in Terre Haute, IN, he was the son of the late Roy W. LaFollette and Hazel (Jeffers) LaFollette. He is survived by his children, Len LaFollette and wife Elaine of Fayetteville, NY and daughter Janet George and husband William of Falling Waters, WV; three grandsons, Kevin LaFollette, Ryan LaFollette and Thomas George and wife Jamie and two great grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Blackford Johnson. He was a WW2 Navy veteran. He taught photography and chemistry at Northwestern High School in Prince Georges County, before moving on to work in the Audiovisual Library Services and principal photographer for Prince George's County Board of Education doing public relations pictures and developing instructional materials for the school system. He served as Commodore of the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club and as President of the Woodstream Village Homeowners Association and served on the PG County Police Chief's Advisory Council. He was inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2011. A memorial service will be held at Fairhaven Retirement Community, 7200 Third Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 am in the auditorium. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2019